New Star Wars Games Won't Appear at EA Play

Electronic Arts has confirmed that it won't be revealing any new Star Wars video games next week during its EA Play Live event. In addition to BioWare recently revealing that it wouldn't have anything new to share on Dragon Age or Mass Effect at EA Play, this latest announcement is yet another from the publisher that looks to better establish what fans can expect at the showcase.

News on the lack of any new Star Wars games appearing at EA Play was divulged on social media today by the official Twitter account associated with the brand. "We won't be showing any new Star Wars games at EA Play Live on July 22nd...but all of us look forward to celebrating with you next year when we share our vision for the Galaxy far, far away!" the message stated on Twitter. As you might expect, some fans in the replies were disappointed to hear this news for a number of reasons.

We won’t be showing any new Star Wars games at EA Play Live on July 22nd…but all of us look forward to celebrating with you next year when we share our vision for the Galaxy far, far away! — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) July 15, 2021

The most notable part of this message though makes clear that this time next year, this trend won't be continuing. Clearly, EA does have some new Star Wars titles in the pipeline that it will be formally unveiling during 2022. Of those projects, the most likely game that will end up coming about is a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The title, which first launched back in 2019, has been such a rousing success for EA and developer Respawn Entertainment that it seems inevitable that a sequel will come about in the future. The fact that we won't be seeing that game this year is a bit disappointing, but it's good to know that come next year, things will be much different.

As mentioned, EA Play Live is set to take place next week on July 22. If you can't watch the event for yourself, be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com as we'll be bringing you all of the news from the presentation.