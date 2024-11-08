Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles Reveals Four New Playable Characters (Exclusive)

When Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles originally released back in 2000, the game allowed players to choose between several characters from the movie, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, Mace Windu, and more. A remastered version will be coming to modern platforms on January 23rd, including PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. This version of Jedi Power Battles will feature several playable characters that were not available in the original game, and ComicBook has been given the opportunity to exclusively reveal four of them.

Rifle Droid– Much of the gameplay in Jedi Power Battles has players cutting down Battle Droids, but this one is on your side. As its name implies, this Trade Federation Droid wields a large rifle, allowing it to use long-range attacks on its opponents.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Staff Tusken Raider– Players that prefer getting up close and personal can do so with this inhabitant of Tatooine. In most Star Wars media, the Tusken Raiders can be seen wielding their signature staffs, and the same can be said for the one that will be playable in Jedi Power Battles.

Ishi Tib– While the first two characters lean on weapons, Ishi Tib is a melee fighter, offering great strength and agility. Though it’s not as recognizable as Tusken Raiders or Battle Droids, the Ishi Tib species have made multiple appearances in Star Wars media, debuting in Return of the Jedi.

Mercenary– The simply named “Mercenary” uses brute force to bring down enemies, as well as tactical attacks. These characters were created as enemies for the 1999 Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace video game, and returned in the original version of Jedi Power Battles. However, this marks the first time Mercenary is actually playable.

Aspyr notes that these are not the only new playable characters that will appear in Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles, and we’ll learn more as the release date draws closer. So far, it seems these new characters will add a bit more variety to the overall gameplay. In the original game, Queen Amidala and Captain Panaka were unlockable characters that both relied on ranged weapons. It seems Rifle Droid will now join their ranks, while Tusken Raider’s gameplay is probably closer to the playable Jedi characters. Ishi Tib and Mercenary seem a bit more unusual, and it will be interesting to see how they play in the actual game.

RELATED: Simon Kinberg’s Star Wars History Makes Him a Good Fit for a New Trilogy

One of the big highlights of the original Jedi Power Battles was the ability for players to take on missions in co-op. That option has been retained for the game’s remaster, and the addition of new playable characters could add an extra layer of strategy. Having one player that uses ranged attacks while the other attacks with a lightsaber or melee attacks could make it easier to take on waves of opponents, though it’s difficult to say for sure without going hands-on. Thankfully, the game’s release is just a few months away, so we won’t have to wait too long to see what Aspyr has brought to the table for this new version of Jedi Power Battles.

Are you planning to check out Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles? What do you think of these new playable characters? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!