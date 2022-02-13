New Star Wars Game Announcement Comes With Bad News

The announcement of a new (or rather, a returning) Star Wars video game has come with some slightly bad news. Recently, it was revealed that the 2008 release of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed would be getting a new re-release on Nintendo Switch later this spring. Over the years, The Force Unleashed has been a fan-favorite Star Wars game for many, so to see it getting a new port on a modern platform isn’t a bad thing whatsoever. However, the version of the game that is getting this new port is definitely less than ideal.

To be specific, the Nintendo Wii iteration of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is the one that is being ported to Switch later this year. When The Force Unleashed first launched over a decade ago, it came to a variety of different platforms. As such, some versions of the game were considered better than others. For the most part, the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 iterations of The Force Unleashed were considered the best of the bunch while the Wii version was seen as a bit lesser. So to see that the Wii edition of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is the one that is being brought over to Switch isn’t something that a number of fans likely didn’t want to hear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hunt down Jedi Masters across planets as Darth Vader’s Secret Apprentice in the classic Star Wars action-adventure!



STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed is launching for #NintendoSwitch on April 20. #NintendoDirect



Pre-order today: https://t.co/1XYFs7JTpV pic.twitter.com/N9JoYh6MNz — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 10, 2022

Although this news is a bit of a bummer, the reason why the Wii version of The Force Unleashed is the one that’s being ported to Switch is because the motion controls that were seen in that iteration of the game are also making the transition to Nintendo’s latest platform. Since the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers also have motion functionality, this version of The Force Unleashed was seemingly chosen to bring over to incorporate this aspect of the game. And while some fans might love that the motion controls are still going to be present, the overall port’s quality could take a dip as a result.

As for Star Wars: The Force Unleashed as a whole, the game is set to land on Switch later this year on April 20th. If you’re looking to pick up the re-release for yourself, it’s available to pre-order right now for $19.99.

Are you disappointed to hear that the Wii version of The Force Unleashed is the one that is being brought to Switch? Let me know your own thoughts on this situation either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.