Star Wars Black Friday Sale Makes 14 Games Only $1.36 Apiece

A new sale has made an expansive Star Wars video game bundle discounted to a level that is virtually never seen. At this point in time, there are numerous Black Friday deals happening. While many of these sales are transpiring at physical retailers, digitial storefronts are also getting in on the action as well. Now, when it comes to one major PC platform, a new offer has come about in relation to Star Wars that is almost too good to pass up.

Over on Fanatical, the platform is selling a group of 14 Star Wars games as a bundle for 81% off of its normal price. Typically, this collection retails for $99.99, but has now been discounted to only $18.99. With this in mind, each game included here is priced at only about $1.36 apiece, which is staggering, to say the least. This deal is even better when accounting for the fact that this collection contains some of the most acclaimed and popular Star Wars video games that have come about.

Here's every single Star Wars game that is included with this collection that you can obtain:

Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Outcast II

Star Wars Jedi Knight – Dark Forces II

Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight – Mysteries of the Sith

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: Starfighter

Star Wars The Clone Wars – Republic Heroes

Star Wars – The Force Unleashed Ultimate Edition

Star Wars – The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars – Dark Forces

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic



Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords

Star Wars: Empire at War – Gold Pack

Star Wars: Battlefront II

Per usual with sales of this type, there are two pretty major caveats. For starters, all of the Star Wars titles included here are only compatible with PC via Steam. That means if you want to get any of these games for consoles, you won't be able to. Additionally, this sale is one that isn't lasting long in the slightest. In fact, it's an offer that Fanatical is only having live for a single 24-hour period and will expire on the morning of November 24. Because of this, you'll have to act quickly if you want to get this bundle for yourself.

Are you going to look to pick up this Star Wars Collection on Fanatical while it's up for grabs? Or do you already own many of these games as it is? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on social media at @MooreMan12.