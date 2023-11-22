Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Reportedly Isn't Dead Yet

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake may not be dead after all. The Star Wars universe is one of the richest franchises in all of entertainment. It's a well that has been tapped dry for decades now. Countless films, games, television shows, books, and more have all helped expand the Star Wars universe to great lengths. However, there was one game that really resonated in a way that no other Star Wars game really has: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. The game was an RPG made by Mass Effect developer BioWare, allowing you to create your own character from scratch and embark on a really exciting adventure across familiar Star Wars locations. The game was a massive hit and the sequel was also received fairly well, but a third game was never produced. Enough time had passed that fans wanted a full-blown remake and... it seems like that might still happen.

A Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake was formally unveiled in 2021 much to the joy of fans. The project was hyped up as a modernization as the beloved RPG with developer Aspyr leading the charge on the project. It sounded like something with serious promise, but in the summer of 2022, it was reported that the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake was going through a lot of development issues and may even change developers entirely. After that, it has been largely silence. Combine that with the fact that Embracer Group, the owner of Aspyr and Saber Interactive (the new developer of the game), has had a lot of financial struggles resulting in game cancelations and layoffs, fans were worried the remake had been canned. There were also recent claims that it had been killed off entirely. Thankfully, not all hope is lost. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reported that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake noted that two Saber developers claimed to still be working on the game.

Can't say whether the KOTOR Remake will ever actually *come out*, but yes, two people from Saber Interactive tell me they're still on it, despite recent rumors that nobody is working on the game. (Saber took the project from Aspyr last year, as Bloomberg reported then) https://t.co/prNTT6iVAy — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 22, 2023

However, Schreier was quick to point out is guaranteed to actually ever release or what it would actually look like. Some early estimates suggested the game could release in 2025, but due to all these struggles, that may no longer happen should the game see the light of day.