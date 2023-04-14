$100 of Star Wars Games Now Dirt Cheap for Limited Time

Some of the most popular games ever made are Star Wars games. And Star Wars Jedi: Survivor looks poised to continue the streak and be one of the biggest releases of 2023. That said, before it comes out you can check out $100 worth of classic Star Wars games for a fraction of this price, courtesy of an 80 percent discount. For those not blessed with the quick maths, this means rather than pay $100, you only have to pay $20. There are some catches though.

The first is that this is a limited-time deal and it's via Fanatical. In other words, if you're on console, you're out of luck because the deal is via Steam codes, which means it's limited to PC. The other catch is you need to buy the whole collection. You can't not buy the games piecemeal. The third and final catch is that it does not include any of the modern Star Wars releases, but rather classic Star Wars games from previous generations.

As for what the games included are, they are as follows: Battlefront 2 (2005), Dark Forces, Jedi Knight Dark Forces 2, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Jedi Knight Mysteries of the Sith, Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast, Knights of the Old Republic, Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords, Republic Commando, Starfighter, The Clone Wars Republic Heroes, The Force Unleashed, and The Force Unleashed 2.

As noted, this is a limited time deal. More specifically, it's available for two days and four more hours at the moment of writing this. If you're reading this and it's past April 16, you, unfortunately, missed out on this deal.

For more coverage on all things Star Wars gaming -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals like this one -- click here.