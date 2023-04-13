Star Wars Fan Art Imagines Star Wars Rebels Star Sam Witwer as New Live-Action Darth Maul

Star Wars is having a bit of a renaissance by bringing Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels characters into the Mandalorian universe, and everything has been pretty entertaining. Firstly, Katee Sackhoff appears as Bo Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian and has become an integral character since season two. Lars Mikkelsen will also be reprising his Grand Admiral Thrawn role in live-action in the upcoming Ahsoka series, so fans have been wondering who else could make the jump from animation to live-action. One artist seems to think that Sam Witwer, who voices Darth Maul in Star Wars Rebels, could play him in live action as opposed to Ray Park. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Spdrmnkyxxiii created a new design that shows Witwer replacing Park as Darth Maul in the live-action Star Wars universe. In the fan art, we see Witwer in the classic Darth Maul make-up and black cloak. While there may be a ton of Star Wars animated series voice actors transitioning into live-action roles, there is very much a chance that this won't happen and Park could remain in the role.

You can check out the fan art below.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the Most Recent Star Wars Project to be Released

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to be released in Disney+. The third season of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey.

Bo-Katan Kryze Star Katee Sackhoff Reveals How Her Hair Stays Amazing

"So there's like a sliding scale because, like, my head with the wig on does not actually fit in my helmet. So it's actually two different helmets because, uh, my helmet is perfectly formed to fit my skull. No one else can wear my helmet," Sackhoff revealed to us. "So if you add that much hair to it, like all the pins and everything else, it's just that much tighter, and it just doesn't go on. It's two separate helmets. So me trying to take my actual helmet off does not happen. We've done everything we could to make sure her hair looks perfect with the helmet off at all times. I feel like, in Bo's world, there are like teeny tiny, like nano droids or something, inside her helmet that just fix it all the time. Because, like in her head, maybe the ruler of Mandalore has to look amazing at all times."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now.

