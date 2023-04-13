Grand Moff Gideon Gets Scary New Armor In Star Wars The Mandalorian

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 not only reintroduced Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon, but also gave the villain some scary new armor. Episode 7, titled "Chapter 23: The Spies," was a pivotal installment of The Mandalorian, as we learned what really happened to Moff Gideon after his capture in Season 2. Instead of being taken as a prisoner to the New Republic, Moff Gideon was rescued and is back working with a dangerous Shadow Council to restore the Empire to its former glory. The only thing standing in their way is a unified group of Mandalorians. Luckily for Moff Gideon, his new armor is an ace up his sleeve to even the odds.

When Bo-Katan and Din Djarin lead a team of Mandalorians to scout the remains of Mandalore, they come under fire from a group of Imperials wearing Beskar armor. Just as they get the upper hand and take the fight to the Imperials, the Mandalorians run right into a trap and Din Djarin is separated from the group. This is when we see Moff Gideon glide in wearing his super scary Mandalorian-esque black armor, giving off heavy Darth Vader vibes.

Star Wars Fans React to Moff Gideon's Mandalorian Armor

Of course, the legion of loyal Star Wars fans had a lot to say about Moff Gideon's armor on The Mandalorian. Social media blew up with reactions to this week's episode, and a lot of it was centered on the return of Moff Gideon.

Holy Shit!!!! Moff Gideon Has The Sickest Armor#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/U488TaIcBz — JOJO (@NYillest116) April 12, 2023

MANDO SPOILERS

.

.

.

.

.

.



Me on my way to crumble Moff Gideon's cosplay armor like a soda can and free the Dadalorian: pic.twitter.com/R2BeKo4IBP — Courtney Lanning (@CourtneyMovies) April 13, 2023

I really hope Lego makes a minifigure for Moff Gideon in his Mandalorian armor pic.twitter.com/m9gTJ8Fi1Z — Grunchyy (@BrandonGrunch) April 12, 2023

Star Wars' Imperial Shadow Council Explained

The Imperial Shadow Council has finally made the leap to live-action. Years after being introduced in a series of novels set between the events of the Star Wars original and sequel trilogies, the cryptic group has already started making its presence heavily felt in The Mandalorian. In the show's latest episode, the group positions itself as the primary antagonist of Lucasfilm's offerings on Disney+.

The group is what Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) has been working with all along and is made up of some familiar faces to those who've read Star Wars novels and comics.

The Shadow Council was formed by Galactic Empire Fleet Admiral Gallius Rax just one year after Return of the Jedi's Battle of Endor. Though Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader were both killed in the event, Rax was hoping to form the group in an effort to support whatever Imperial remnants were left across the galaxy.

They then attempted to fight the New Republic at the Battle of Jakku, but were effectively snuffed out when it and its fighters were defeated on the planet. Rax was killed in the battle and the surviving members of the group fled to continue their mission. Fast-forward about five years after the Battle of Endor, and the Shadow Council has reformed and is beginning to surface through The Mandalorian, featuring characters like Gideon, Brendol Hux—the father of Domhnall Gleeson's Armitage Hux—Gilad Pellaeon, and Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.