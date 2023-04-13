Star Wars Deal: Black Series Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber Is 35% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The list price of the The Black Series Force FX Darth Vader Elite Lightsaber is a whopping $278.99, but you can score one right here at Zavvi $179.99 at the time of writing. That's a discount of 35%, and Amazon's current deal on the lightsaber isn't even close at 11% off.

Hasbro's the Black Series Force FX Elite Lighhtsabers are high-end replicas that include features sound and light effects, progressive ignition, motion-controlled effects, and more. The Darth Vader version even features a removable kyber crystal. It can also be displayed with or without the blade.

On a related note, Disney and Lucasfilm are celebrating the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with a highly detailed replica of Luke Skywalker's lightsaber that includes a green light-up blade and motion and impact-activated sound effects. It's available to order here at shopDisney for $249.99 with free shipping using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney's lightsaber slightly undercuts The Black Series Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber that Hasbro just released. You can find that version here on Amazon for $278.99.