Andor Features a Surprising Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Easter Egg

The fourth episode of Andor premiered on Disney+ earlier today, and it features a surprising reference to Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. The 2008 video game centered around a previously unseen protege of Darth Vader by the name of Starkiller. While Starkiller has yet to appear in the current Star Wars canon, fans did catch a reference to the character. At one point in the new episode, an armor set that first appeared in the game can be seen in the background. It's a pretty minor Easter egg, but one that fans seemed quite happy to see!

An image of the armor in the episode was shared by @Klassvaakonline on Twitter, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Prior to the purchase by Disney, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed was considered part of the series canon. In the game, players have a choice between the Light Side of the Force and the Dark Side. If Starkiller chooses the Light Side, he's killed by Emperor Palpatine, but his death helps inspire the Rebel Alliance. However, if players choose the Dark Side, Starkiller destroys Darth Vader, but is nearly killed after turning against Palpatine. Starkiller awakes to find Palpatine constructing a life-saving armor similar to the one worn by Vader. For obvious reasons, this was considered the non-canon ending, so it's kind of ironic that the armor now lives on as an official part of Star Wars lore!

Since taking over the Star Wars brand, Disney has resurrected a number of elements from the old Expanded Universe. Characters like Grand Admiral Thrawn and Prince Xizor have returned in newer Star Wars media, with slightly altered origins to fit with the new canon. Many fans have been asking to see a similar return for Starkiller, and voice actor Sam Witwer has expressed an interest in reprising the role. It remains to be seen whether the character will ever officially return, but today's episode of Andor shows that the game has not been forgotten!

