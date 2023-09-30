Star Wars Jedi 3 Update Sheds Light on Release Date

Last week, it was revealed that Star Wars Jedi 3 was in the works. This isn't a surprise considering the popularity and success of the first two games and the fact it always looked and sounded like the sub-series was going to be made into a trilogy. That said, now that we know that the game is in the works, we actually have a pretty good idea of when it will release. To this end, it could very well end up being a cross-gen release, which is to say a game that comes not just PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but the PS6 and next Xbox as well.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was released on November 15, 2019. On April 28, a sequel followed: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. In other words, roughly three years and five months passed between the two. There's no reason to expect this not to repeat with the third game, unless it falls into development issues or the scope is expanded. Currently, there's no reason to anticipate either of these things happen.

If you take this period of time and literally apply it to the third game, then Star Wars Jedi 3 -- or whatever it ends up being called -- should release September 2027, aka it should release around holiday 2027. If this happens, it won't be a cross-gen release, at least not at launch. Right now, the expectation is the next Xbox and PlayStation consoles will release in 2028, so the game will likely be ported to these consoles after release, or, if it's delayed into holiday 2028, it could release alongside these consoles.

Alas, right now all we have is speculation. EA and Respawn Entertainment haven't even formally announced the game yet. That said, we have a good idea of when this will happen, again, assuming a similar approach is taken. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was announced 11 months before its release. If something similar happens with the third game, it will be announced in 2026.

Again, all of this is speculation, so take it with a grain of salt. It's informed speculation, but that's all it is. And if the game is just starting development now then it will probably be a while before we even get any leaks or reports about it.