The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order release window has leaked, and if the leak is accurate, the Star Wars game is releasing sooner than expected. EA and Respawn Entertainment have yet to formally announce the sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but according to a plethora of reports, work on a follow-up began right after the game was released. If this is true, then it’s no surprise that the game is reportedly targeting a late 2022 release.

According to a prominent industry insider and leaker, Jeff Grubb, EA is planning to announce Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 — or whatever the sequel ends up being called — before E3 2022, which is to say before this June. Whether this announcement will be accompanied with a reveal trailer or if Star Wars fans will need to wait until E3 2022 for the first trailer, Grubb doesn’t say. What he does say though is the aforementioned release window is the plan.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report, which, for now, should be taken with a grain of salt given it’s unofficial and subject to change. As for EA and Respawn Entertainment, neither have commented on this report and the speculation it has created. Typically, neither comment on leaks, reports, and everything else of the unofficial and speculative variety, so we don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was both a critical and commercial success for EA, which has had trouble striking the balance between these two during its time with the Star Wars license. Suffice to say, a sequel is hardly surprising. Not only was the first game successful, but Respawn Entertainment made it very quickly, and it looks like the sequel has been made fairly quickly as well. And typically, games made quickly are cheaper than games that take longer during development. In other words, there are incentives all over the place for a sequel.

