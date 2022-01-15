Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Insider Comments on Release Date Rumors

A prominent industry insider has commented on the recent Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 rumors. Taking to Twitter, industry insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, weighed in on the rumors that not only is a sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in development, but that’s it’s scheduled to release sometime this year, presumably via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. According to Henderson, this is true, but there’s a caveat.

Henderson says the game is tentatively planned to release this year, likely in the final quarter, which is to say sometime between October and December. However, Henderson notes he wouldn’t be surprised if the game is delayed to 2023, suggesting the game may be lagging behind on its development milestones. Meanwhile, there’s no word of when the game will be revealed, but previous rumors have suggested it will happen before E3 in June.

“I reached out to a few people regarding all the information that came out on Star Wars this week,” said Henderson. “But the dates on the Jedi: Fallen Order by Jeff Grubb are accurate – But like him, I wouldn’t be surprised if it gets pushed to 2023″

Adding to this, Henderson claims that a second Star Wars game is currently in development at EA. And like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its rumored sequel, it’s supposedly a single-player, narrative-driven game. In other words, it’s not Star Wars Battlefront III.

At the moment of publishing, EA and Respawn Entertainment — the two implicated parties — have not commented on Henderson’s update nor the initial rumors that birthed the speculation. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

What do you want to see from a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order?