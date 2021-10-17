Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Seemingly Teased by Developer

A developer at Respawn Entertainment has seemingly teased that the studio is very much in the process of working on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2. The sequel to 2019’s action-adventure game hasn’t been formally announced by Respawn or publisher Electronic Arts just yet, but given the success of the first installment, it’s essentially guaranteed that a follow-up entry will be coming about at some point. And while we still don’t know when Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 might actually launch, it seems like Respawn is still staffing up for the project.

Within the past week, Respawn Entertainment opened up a new job at the studio that is for the position of Senior Game Writer. Specifically, as noted by Respawn’s Pete Stewart, this role will work directly with the Star Wars team at the studio. In all likelihood, the person hired for this position will end up working on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 in some capacity, although the job description itself doesn’t directly mention this game by name.

https://twitter.com/Peter5tewart/status/1447249770616086530

Assuming that the person hired for this role will be working on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, then it’s hard to know what it could mean for the game’s development progress. Typically, the role of Senior Game Writer for most projects would be hired for early on when creating a title. However, some development studios tend to bring in additional writers in this manner when looking to help a game in its final stages. As such, it’s hard to know what it could mean for Respawn’s current status with the game.

If a recent tease is any indicator, though, we might end up seeing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 revealed before the end of the year. LucasFilm has recently made clear that a new Star Wars video game of some sort is poised to be announced later this year between December 14 and December 21. Even though this game could obviously not be related to Fallen Order 2 whatsoever, there’s also a chance that Respawn and EA could announce the sequel at this time. If this ends up happening, we’ll obviously keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com when the reveal formally transpires.

Do you think we’ll end up seeing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 unveiled soon? And what are you hoping to see in the next game in this series? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.