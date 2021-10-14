Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 may be revealed soon. According to various reports and job listings, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is in development and has been since the original was released in 2019. If this is true, it’s likely not very far away from releasing, presumably on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X, but possibly on PS4 and Xbox One as well. To this end, it could be revealed soon.

Yesterday, we relayed word that a new Star Wars game will be revealed in December, sometime between December 14 and December 21. What this Star Wars game could be remains to be seen, but given all of the aforementioned context, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 has to be one of the most likely candidates.

Of course, this could be a small mobile or VR game, which the Star Wars license has dabbled in recently. It could also be the rumored new Star Wars game from Quantic Dream, the developer behind Heavy Rain and Detroit Become Human. It could also be the rumored video game adaptation of The Mandalorian, Star Wars Battlefront 3, or a remaster or re-release of an older Star Wars game. It could be all of these things, but Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 seems the most likely based on what we know right now.

From what we understand, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was developed very quickly, and we suspect Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 will be developed just as quickly. If it’s going to be revealed in December, a holiday 2022 release seems likely, with Q1 2023 an option in case of a delay.

That said, for now, take everything here for what it is, which is complete and utter speculation. When and if more details are provided on this mystery Star Wars game being revealed in December, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.