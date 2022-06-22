Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's Cal Kestis Rumored to Get Disney+ TV Series

A new rumor has claimed that Cal Kestis, the protagonist from the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, could soon be appearing in a new spin-off TV series dedicated to the character on Disney+. Since Fallen Order first launched back in 2019, Kestis has quickly become a fan-favorite character within the Star Wars universe. And while Kestis will be appearing once again in the forthcoming 2023 sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it sounds like Disney could have even bigger plans for him moving forward.

According to Kristian Harloff, Disney and Lucasfilm are in the process of working on a new TV series associated with Kestis that would eventually come to Disney+. Cameron Monaghan, who portrays Kestis in Fallen Order, is said to have signed on to play the character once again in this show. Production dates are said to have not been locked in just yet, however, which means that the show could still be pretty far away from releasing if it is real.

In a general sense, this is a move that would make quite a bit of sense for both Disney and Lucasfilm. Since Disney purchased the Star Wars franchise, Cal Kestis is likely one of the most popular new characters that has come about in any piece of Star Wars media. To see that Disney would want to double-down on the popularity of Kestis in a new TV series just seems logical, especially since Lucasfilm is already in the process of exploring this same time period in shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor.

Per usual, it's worth stressing that everything outlined here should be taken with a grain of salt for the time being. Even Harloff, who is the one sharing the rumor, has said that none of this is official whatsoever just yet. Still, the source that shared these details with Harloff is said to be reliable, which is why he felt the need to relay the information in the first place. Only time will tell if any of this comes to fruition, but it definitely wouldn't be a shock to see a Kestis TV show at some point down the road.

Would you like to see Cal Kestis get his own dedicated Star Wars TV show on Disney+ in the future? Or would you prefer to see the character only appear in video games?