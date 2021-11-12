Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Just Got Better Two Years Later

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was one of 2019’s best games and it just got better two years later, at least for some players. Without any announcement, Respawn Entertainment and EA have gone ahead and removed Denuvo anti-tamper tech from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Why they’ve done this, we don’t know, but it’s presumably due to Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs and the compatibility issues the anti-tamper tech has with it.

For those that don’t understand why this is a good thing for PC players, it’s because Denuvo DRM is known to cause performance issues for games. And on PC, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order does have a few smaller performance issues. Whether these problems will be a thing of the past, remains to be seen.

Due to the aforementioned compatibility issue, more and more games — of the older variety — are starting to remove Denuvo anti-tamper tech, which naturally has been a cause for celebration within the PC community.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. And despite being two years old, now has never been a better time to play the game, at least on PC.

“Even though a riveting, single-player Star Wars game is an experience people have been yearning for in recent years, it was difficult at the start to get excited about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Cal Kestis, the protagonist in Fallen Order, was a newcomer to the saga and would have to earn his stripes as a memorable character, and, on top of that, the idea of mowing people down as an overpowered Jedi didn’t seem particularly appealing or rewarding. But, as more was revealed about the game, including its influences from other series and how players would have to essentially rebuild him, the game became immensely more attractive.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.