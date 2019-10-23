Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Won’t Have Fast Travel, and Here’s Why

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order players will have to make their treks across planets on foot since there’s no fast travel system. One would think that a game of the interplanetary scale of Fallen Order would have such a system in place, but Respawn Entertainment has opted to ditch that mechanic for a reason many people who are excited to explore the game will probably be alright with. Respawn’s putting an emphasis on mastering and exploring levels as opposed to hopping around from place to place, according to a discussion between the developer and USgamer.

It was first revealed during a preview event which took place last week that the game wouldn’t have fast travel, a system that’s become somewhat commonplace in many modern games in at least some form or another. When trying to move from one planet to the next to save time, USgamer found that there was no fast travel option. According to Respawn’s producer Blair Brown, the lack of the feature was intentional since it would promote exploration and finding the best ways to navigate obstacles.

“A lot of the game is traversal, re-traversal, and exploration,” Brown told USgamer. “Not having fast travel encourages the player to go off the beaten path; find quick routes, and master the level. Also as you play through you’ll see some stuff that you wouldn’t if you fast traveled through the critical path every time.”

Since players have become accustomed to having a fast travel system of some sort in many games, it sounds as though it may be a bit frustrating at times to have to make your way to different locations on foot instead of instantly teleporting there. The convenience of it should be outweighed by the intricacies of the levels and what players find there though assuming the planets and their pathways are compelling enough.

With Fallen Order’s release date now less than a month away, it’s getting to the point where reveals like this and other teasers are becoming more common. Just recently we’ve seen another trailer for the game that focused on BD-1, the droid companion who accompanies Cal Kestis during his travels. In line with Microsoft’s partnership with Electronic Arts to promote the game, there’s also a new Fallen Order controller outfitted with a Purge Trooper style which comes with a charging stand and can be purchased now.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is scheduled to release for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms on November 15th.