Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deal Offers Game for Free

A new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deal has been announced that offers the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel for "free." Free is in quotations because while it's technically true, there's a hefty purchase required to unlock the deal, much like "free" PlayStation Plus games or Xbox Game Pass games, but on steroids. That said, if you're in the market for a new CPU, it's a good deal. You will specifically need to buy an AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU though. When you purchase any Zen 4 chip you will get, courtesy of AMD, a PC code for the game, for free.

The offer, dubbed the AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Game Bundle, is only available until April 1, 2023, which is a couple of weeks after the game comes out in March. What retailers are participating in the offer varies depending on where you are in the world, but in North America, you can cop the bundle via the likes of Amazon, Newegg, and many others. As for what chips specifical qualify, it's the following: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, AMD Ryzen 9 7900, AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, AMD Ryzen 7 7700, AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, and AMD Ryzen 5 7600

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release worldwide on March 16. When it releases, it will be available not just on PC, but on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as well. Below, you can read more about the Star Wars game, courtesy of an official production description:

"The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third-person, galaxy-spanning, action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. This narratively driven, single-player title picks up 5 years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal's increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy's darkest times-but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?