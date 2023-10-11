Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Took Inspiration from The Last Jedi For One Feature

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor took inspiration from a key moment in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Star Wars is as popular as it has ever been with there being a new Star Wars project every few months. Whether it be a show, a game, a book, or something else, Star Wars is constantly in the zeitgeist and there has never ever been this much of it since its inception in the 70s. With that said, it's a lot to keep up with and every project is constantly influencing others as a result of Disney trying to tell stories in a heavily connected universe. Some of it is obvious as storylines carry over from other projects or there is an obvious reference that fans freak out about. Some of it, however, is more obscure and is there to be seen by eagle-eyed fans.

The official Twitter account for the EA Star Wars games confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor took inspiration from one of the most memorable scenes from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. In The Last Jedi, Rey travels to a cave underneath the island Luke has isolated himself on. When down there, she sees a wall that serves as a giant mirror. When she touches it, she sees a near-endless line of reflections of herself that mimic everything she does. She then asks the mirror to show her her parents, but is met with an image of herself. Jedi: Survivor took the imagery of that scene for its customization menu and the Twitter account notes that the mirror slabs that show the different beards/hairstyles Cal can utilize are a direct inspiration from that scene.

Did you know that the mirror slabs that orbit Cal in the customization menu are inspired by the infinite mirror scene in The Last Jedi? 🪞#StarWarsJediSurvivor pic.twitter.com/K59qbzbBbP — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) October 10, 2023

Obviously, it seems to just be a visual inspiration and not something based in any kind of lore. It is, after all, just a customization screen. However, it is a cool callback to one of the most notorious Star Wars movies out there. There has been no shortage of discourse about that particular film since its release in 2017, but at least Respawn was able to implement a non-controversial element from the movie into the game.

Will There Be a Star Wars Jedi 3?

It has already been confirmed by Cal Kesits actor Cameron Monaghan that Respawn is working on a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The director of the first two games, Stig Asmussen, stated he conceived of the series as a trilogy so it's likely the next game would be the last one. Sadly, Asmussen has departed from Respawn and it's unclear how much that will change the vision for the next game.