Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Easter Egg Affirms Cal's Love for Ponchos

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been out for a few weeks now, so it's likely not a surprise to learn that the game includes a fun nod to the 2019 original by including Cal Kestis' poncho as a cosmetic you can earn by taking down a specific enemy on Koboh. If you track down a legendary foe named Oggdo Bogdo's Spawn in Fort Kah'Lin, you'll be able to grab Cal's poncho. However, the Easter egg actually takes things a step further if you're really paying attention.

As first spotted by GameRant, YouTuber Mighty Noob found a cute Easter egg that shows Cal's love for his poncho. When you go into the cosmetic menu and switch from any other outfit to the poncho, Cal does a little dance to show his approval. In universe, this might just be explained away as Cal being happy that he's put on his old outfit, but it's more likely a reference to how much Cal's voice actor and likeness loved the outfit.

(Photo: EA)

You can see short clips of it in Mighty Noob's video, but actor Cameron Monaghan has, on more than one occasion, made reference to the poncho. In fact, at Star Wars Celebration 2023, Monaghan wore his own poncho to the event when he came on stage to ask Jedi: Survivor director Stig Asmussen if Cal was going to have a poncho in the sequel. It was a very silly moment where Monaghan even said that "it was in his contract." Seeing that the developers not only reference the first game with the poncho but also Monaghan's love for the outfit is a fun treat for hardcore Star Wars fans.

Of course, this is far from the only Easter egg in Jedi: Survivor. Fans also picked up on a nod to Super Metroid's wall jump almost immediately. That said, it hasn't been all fun and games for developer Respawn Entertainment as Survivor was plagued with various performance issues at launch, making the game essentially unplayable for some fans. The developers have since released a few patches to help improve stability, with more likely coming, but the early damage has soured some players for good.