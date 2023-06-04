Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Stats Reveal Favorite Lightsaber Colors, Enemies Killed, and More

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor publisher EA has revealed a bunch of fascinating stats about player behavior/interests within the game. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the biggest games of 2023 and fans have been eating it up for the last month or so. It includes a very strong, impactful story with wish-fulfillment gameplay for Star Wars fans of all ages.It's a game that will likely continue to get a lot of love throughout the rest of the year as more people get their hands on it, but those who have already played it have put in a lot of hard work and put up some truly impressive numbers.

EA has put out a bunch of data regarding what players have accomplished since Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has released along with some interesting trends. The most popular lightsaber color is white, 489 people have been killed by Rick the Door Technician (if you know, you know), over 2.85 billion enemies have been killed, over 9 million people have died to a Rancor, and 100% of players love Turgle (likely not a real stat, but it should be true if it's not). You can view a further breakdown of all of the data down below which includes the percentages of difficulties chosen, the stances players seem to prefer, and other various random facts regarding the way the game has been played. It's a nice little bit of insight into exactly how players play the game.

No one stands in the way of Rick the Door Technician. #StarWarsJediSurvivor pic.twitter.com/ajSy7pcABF — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) June 1, 2023

As of right now, EA has yet to announce another game in the Star Wars Jedi series. However, Respawn has spoken about how it wants to do a trilogy. Only time will tell if that actually ends up happening, but given the rave reviews and commercial success the game has enjoyed, it seems likely Respawn will get to finish its story. Given it took three years for this game to release, we can probably expect another 3 – 4 year gap between Survivor and the next game.

What do you want to see from the next Star Wars Jedi game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.