Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Coming to Xbox One and PS4





Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in the future. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the biggest games of 2023. The game is already getting a lot of awards buzz despite there being a number of major releases still on the horizon, but it goes to show just how great Respawn's Star Wars sequel actually was. The predecessor was also pretty strong and had many feeling like it was the best Star Wars game in years, but Survivor really upped the ante with far more fluid gameplay, more explorable worlds, and a really rich, dark story. With that said, it was only on current-gen consoles and PC, so there are quite a few people who haven't been able to experience it.

It looks like EA is looking to change that, though. As reported by GameSpot, EA confirmed during an earnings briefing that it is in the "early stages" of bringing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Xbox One and PlayStation 4. This was previously thought to not be in the cards whatsoever, especially as more and more developers are leaving that hardware behind. A lot of games are coming out and not planning any kind of last-gen support, let alone doing it after the game has already been released. No other details were shared about this last-gen port of Jedi: Survivor, such as differences in the versions or when we can even expect to play them, but we can likely expect to hear more in the coming months. Last year, after Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was announced, director Stig Asmussen talked about how only focusing on current-gen made developing the game so much easier, particularly with the new SSDs in these consoles.

If Respawn can figure out how to make it work, it's understandable why EA would want to do it. There are still tens of millions of people on these last-gen consoles and it'll likely continue to stay that way due the excess amount of content on those platforms, as well as their ability to serve as media devices for people who watch movies, TV, and YouTube on their consoles.

