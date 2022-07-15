Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Writer Doesn't Want a Film Adaptation

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic writer Drew Karpyshyn has stated that he doesn't really want to see the iconic BioWare RPG turned into a movie. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is probably one of the most acclaimed Star Wars games ever made because it feels like a true Star Wars RPG in a way that no other games ever have managed to achieve. It has amazing characters, incredible locations, rich choices, and much more. It was so successful that publishers wanted a full blown sequel within a year of the first game's release, which is largely why BioWare passed on the opportunity to make it. BioWare felt it couldn't do it justice in just 12 months, so Obsidian Entertainment took the reigns and the rest is history.

Over the years, there has been a lot of demand for a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic movie and it has even been explored by Lucasfilm. Rumors have suggested that a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic movie will happen, but it's been years since anything of note came of those rumors. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic writer Drew Karpyshyn addressed the idea of a film in a recent Reddit AMA and noted that he doesn't want that to happen, largely due to the length of the story and the branching narrative. He echoed similar thoughts in relation to Mass Effect, which is getting a series on Amazon.

"I don't want them to make a KOTOR film or a Mass Effect film," said Karpyshyn. "Not if those films are just going to tell the same story as the games. Branching narrative games tell stories in a different way than a linear medium like film, and we have SO MUCH content that you'd have to cut 80% of the story to fit it into a film. Maybe it could work as a series, but even then I think it would be problematic. [...] But if they knock on my door and drop a fat sack of cash on my front-step, I'll probably change my tune."

Some have suggested that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic could be done as a trilogy or a Disney+ series, but it's unclear if Disney or Lucasfilm are interested in that. Aspyr Media is working on a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic so it may make any kind of live action version of the game redundant. Whether it happens or not remains to be seen, but Disney seems to be taking Star Wars films one step at a time at the moment.

