Mass Effect TV Series Nearing Development at Amazon

A Mass Effect TV series is coming from Amazon. It’s been revealed that the company is nearing a deal to develop an adaption of the award-winning sci-fi RPG series from BioWare and EA. Unfortunately, details on the adaptation are scarce, but according to Amazon, it’s invested in investing in the fantasy genre. How much this deal costs or when fans of the series will see its fruit remains a mystery.

“You will see us continuing to invest in the fantasy genre of all kinds, we have a genre-focused team on the ground in Studios who work tirelessly with our creative partners on those slates, and you can look forward to more,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves, but with the deal not even finalized, it may be a while before we see or hear anything salient about what Amazon is planning. It’s also worth noting that there’s no exact reference to the adaptation being a TV series as opposed to a movie series, but in the sense that it’s used, “series” is meant to mean TV series.

If an adaptation of Mass Effect sounds familiar, it’s because you’ve probably heard about it before via rumors. There’s been scuttlebutt that the series was being adapted, but never anything official.

For those that don’t know: Mass Effect debuted back in 2007, and is widely considered one of the best sci-fi series in gaming, if not one of the best series in gaming full-stop. Over the years, its installments have been praised for their story-telling, character development, and general narrative. That said, a staple of the series is giving players the agency of making decisions that drastically impact the game’s story, world, and characters. Of course, this type of agency isn’t possible with a TV series, so it will be interesting to see how it transfers. Netflix and The Witcher were able to mitigate the loss of this with relative ease, but that series isn’t defined nearly as much by giving players the freedom to sculpt their own tale.

