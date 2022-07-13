Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Writer Reveals Why BioWare Didn't Make Sequel

Drew Karpyshyn, one of the writers on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, has shed some light on why BioWare didn't develop the sequel. BioWare and Star Wars are like a match made in Heaven and it's likely why Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is believed to be one of the best Star Wars games out there. The developer is responsible for so many beloved RPGs such as Mass Effect and Dragon Age, but many have yearned to see them go back to Star Wars and do a Knights of the Old Republic 3 or some kind of reboot. A remake of BioWare's game is in the works at Asypr Media and the jury is still out on what that will truly look like.

Nevertheless, during a Reddit AMA Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic writer Drew Karpyshyn revealed why BioWare didn't make Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 despite the developer being praised for the first game. The sequel was famously developed by Obsidian Entertainment rather quickly, resulting in the game feeling unfinished in some areas and making it feel buggy, which led to some fan mods to help restore some content. The game was still received relatively well, but it had a fast and rocky development which hurt the game in the long run. Karpyshyn told fans that was the reason why BioWare passed on the chance to make a sequel, noting that publishers wanted the sequel within a year and the developers didn't feel that was realistic.

"We actually didn't have a chance to get that far," said Karpyshyn in response to someone acquiring about BioWare's ideas for a sequel. "Various partners (publishers, etc.) made it clear they wanted a sequel in 1 year, and we didn't feel that was realistic for the quality we wanted to deliver. So we never even started discussions about what we would do next."

Karpyshyn went on to note in another comment that he enjoyed Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2, but had his experience hindered by the rushed nature of the game. The writer went on to note that he knows some talented people on the remake and is "curious" to see how it turns out.

Do you want to see BioWare return to Knights of the Old Republic? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.