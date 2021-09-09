Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Revealed

To kick off today’s PlayStation Showcase presentation, LucasFilm Games and Aspyr announced that a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is now officially on its way. The remake was announced in the form of a teaser trailer that didn’t give us much of an idea of what this new iteration of the beloved title might look like, but it did confirm reports and rumors that we had heard about earlier in the year.

The trailer itself that revealed Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake only lasted about one minute in total. The video largely shows a figure shrouded in mystery with an accompanying voiceover. This character then proceeds to ignite a red lightsaber before then highlighting their face, revealing that this is indeed Darth Revan. Revan is one of the main characters associated with the original KOTOR and is vital to the events of the game’s story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re not familiar with Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, here’s a description of the original game:

“Choose Your Path. It is four thousand years before the Galactic Empire and hundreds of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle against the ruthless Sith. You are the last hope of the Jedi Order. Can you master the awesome power of the Force on your quest to save the Republic? Or will you fall to the lure of the dark side? Hero or villain, saviour or conqueror… you alone will determine the destiny of the entire galaxy!”

For now, there’s still not a lot that we know about when Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic might be arriving. No such release window was given alongside the game’s announcement, primarily due to the game still being early in development. When it comes to platforms, the game is said to be exclusive to PlayStation 5 at launch for consoles. Whenever we learn more, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.

What do you think about Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic finally coming back? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.