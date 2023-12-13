Disney Comments on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Status Following Cancellation Rumors

When the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was announced back in 2021, the game seemed like a massive exclusive for Playstation 5. Unfortunately, there's been nothing but bad signs surrounding the game ever since. Aspyr was originally announced as the developer, but Embracer Group reportedly shifted the remake's development over to Saber Interactive in 2022. Since then, the game has been surrounded by rumors and bizarre circumstances, leaving fans desperately wondering about KOTOR's current status. In a new interview with Axios, Disney head of gaming Sean Shoptaw offered a brief update on the game. While Shoptaw did not offer anything too substantial, he seems to be well aware of the demand surrounding the remake.

"Not a lot I can say on that point for some hopefully obvious reasons, but KOTOR is obviously an incredibly popular game, one that we are incredibly proud of and think that there's still a lot of demand for," Shoptaw told Axios.

Is the KOTOR Remake Canceled?

Last month, rumors started to circulate that the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic might be canceled altogether. In November, Saber Interactive representatives confirmed to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier that development is still underway. However, Schreier himself tempered expectations by noting that he "can't say" whether the remake will ever actually get released.

The whole situation is understandably frustrating. Clearly Disney is aware how much KOTOR means to Star Wars fans, and that alone should bode well. However, the whole situation is a mess right now, and until we actually get to see a significant update, fans are going to keep speculating. Hopefully the change in developers has proven to be a blessing, and things will start to get back on track.

The Original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

In 2003, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic released on Xbox. The game quickly proved to be one of the console's biggest exclusives, where it was both a critical and commercial success. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is one of several big fans of the game. In 2021, Gunn not only called it "the greatest video game of all time," he also called it his "favorite Star Wars thing out of all Star Wars games, movies, TV shows, toys, and comics."

While KOTOR started out as an Xbox exclusive, that has changed in more recent years. These days, KOTOR can be found on multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. Oddly enough, the original version of the game has never been made available on a PlayStation platform. The remake could finally give PlayStation fans a chance to see what all the fuss is about, but first it will actually have to release!

