Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake Reportedly Changes Developers

The upcoming PlayStation 5 and PC remake of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic has reportedly been moved to a new studio. In recent weeks, news has come about stating that the project was delayed indefinitely after developer Aspyr failed to meet the expectations of those at Sony and Lucasfilm Games. Since this time, it has been rumored that Aspyr could be pulled off of the game in favor of another studio. As we have learned today, those rumors now seem to be accurate.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Star Wars KOTOR Remake has been handed off from Aspyr to developer Saber Interactive. The news on its own doesn't come as much of a shock given that the lead directors of KOTOR at Aspyr had been previously fired by those in charge of the game. Now, Saber, which is a studio that has a ton of experience with remakes and remasters, will look to salvage the title.

Although this situation with Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake has been frustrating for fans to see unfold, this new shift to Saber Interactive should hopefully give the project new life. Based on what we had previously heard, it seemed like KOTOR Remake had the chance to never see the light of day given how things had panned out at Aspyr. With Saber Interactive now stepping in to pick up work on the game, it seems like the possibility of releasing is no longer in question.

Sadly, even with Saber now leading the development of KOTOR Remake, it sounds like the game is still incredibly far off from launch. Reporter Jason Schreier recently estimated that the new PS5 and PC iteration of the classic RPG likely wouldn't arrive until 2025. This is primarily said to be because of the remake's massive scope. So while we might one day get this new version of KOTOR, you shouldn't expect it any time soon.

Are you glad to hear that the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake is still in active development? And how do you feel about Saber Interactive now being the developer of the game? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.