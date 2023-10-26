Star Wars Outlaws May Have Been Delayed by Ubisoft

Ubisoft has released a report for the first half of its fiscal year, and in it, the company has noted that a "large game" that it planned to release before the end of the fiscal year has been pushed to FY2024-25. While Ubisoft does not outright say what the game is, there has been speculation from Video Games Chronicle that the title in question is Star Wars Outlaws. Ubisoft has never offered a concrete release window for the game, but it has long been expected to arrive before the end of the company's current fiscal year, which comes to a conclusion on March 31, 2024.

"The overperformance in Q2 and the current positive momentum of Ubisoft's brands build confidence for the rest of the year. The company can therefore confirm its announced guidance of strong top line growth and non-IFRS operating income of approximately €400 million, without releasing the other large game it had initially planned to launch during the last quarter of the current fiscal year," Ubisoft's financial statement reads. "The Company has decided to launch this other large game in FY2024-25 so as to maximize its value creation."

Why is Ubisoft Delaying a Large Game?

Ubisoft doesn't seem to be delaying this game based on concerns over quality, or because the game's developers need extra time, which tend to be the main reasons games get pushed back. Instead, it seems that Ubisoft's numbers are very good this year, so the company plans to delay that big game into next year to help its numbers later. We don't know for certain that this is Star Wars Outlaws, and even if it is, a delay into the next fiscal year could mean just a few short months. If the company was planning to have the game release in February or March, we could still see it arrive in time to coincide with Star Wars Day in May. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see when the game gets a firm release date.

Star Wars Outlaws Details

Star Wars Outlaws is the franchise's first open-world game. Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, players are cast in the role of series newcomer Kay Vess. Vess will explore the galaxy during a time of turmoil, as tensions between the Rebellion and the Galactic Empire are nearing a tipping point. It's a dangerous time in the galaxy to be certain, but it's also one that could be very profitable for someone like Vess; the outlaw and her crew are planning "one of the biggest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen."

When the game does end up releasing, Star Wars Outlaws will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

