Best Star Wars Game of All Time Discounted to Lowest Price Ever

The best Star Wars game of all time has been discounted to its lowest price ever on Nintendo Switch. There have been many Star Wars games over the years, and there could be an argument made for a few when it comes to which is the greatest ever made. For example, you could easily make an argument for the classic Star Wars Battlefront games or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but most would make the case for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, the highest-rated Star Wars game to date. On Switch, the game is currently $9.74, the cheapest it's ever been on the console, according to Deku Deals.

Developed by BioWare, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic debuted in 2003, and at first, it was an OG Xbox exclusive. The first installment in the series of the same name, it garnered a Metacritic score of 94 upon release and to this day is widely considered one of the best RPGs of all time and even one of the best games of all time.

"Choose Your Path. It is four thousand years before the Galactic Empire and hundreds of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle against the ruthless Sith," reads an official blurb about the game. "You are the last hope of the Jedi Order. Can you master the awesome power of the Force on your quest to save the Republic? Or will you fall to the lure of the dark side? Hero or villain, savior or conqueror... you alone will determine the destiny of the entire galaxy!"

If you dig this deal, the game's successor, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords is also available at the same price point, which is also the cheapest it's ever been on Nintendo Switch. Released in 2004 -- also an Xbox exclusive at first -- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords was not developed by BioWare, but by Obsidian Entertainment. Upon release, it garnered an 86 on Metacritic, which is a very solid score, but it's not held in the same prestigious regard as its predecessor.

"In this standalone sequel to the award-winning RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, the Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic," reads an official blurb about the sequel. "With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic's only hope is a lone Jedi in exile struggling to reconnect with the Force. Lead a diverse crew of unique allies, make difficult choices with far-reaching consequences, and decide your destiny. Will you follow the light side and save the Galaxy, or succumb to the dark side and bring it all down..."