Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau Praises the Last of Us

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau has some praise for The Last of Us. He joked during an Empire Magazine event that he's trying to catch-up to the latest episode. During a Q+A session, someone asked is we would see Din Djarin's face again in Season 3 of the Disney+ show. The writer joked, "Watch it on HBO!" But Favreau also had some nice things to say about the world that Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann realized for the streamer. There's no question that the PlayStation adaptation has grabbed the zeitgeist in a real way. Favreau added, "It's a great show, by the way. I've been on the road, I missed the last one, so I don't want any spoilers. He's great!"

But, The Mandalorian creative head wasn't done messing with his favorite bounty hunter. In fact, he took some time to joke about the Internet's favorite observation when it comes to Pascal. Namely, that he's always shepherding some at-risk youth to a destination in his most popular projects. The star has taken note of the trope as well. Check out what he had to say.

"It's amazing how much he's really cornered the market on this dad, protective father archetype," Favreau smiled. "But they're different characters, though! Completely different characters, but both have that same... There's a central relationship of modelling a protective father in a not very communicative relationship."

What Lies Ahead For The Mandalorian?

Season 3 is almost here and with it, a grand trip back to Mandalore. However, that's not the only thing going on over at Lucasfilm HQ. The next salvo of Star Wars TV shows are all preparing for liftoff as well. Favreau spoke to BFM TV about the future for Pascal's wildly popular character. If you can believe it, he's already written Season 4 before Season 3 even premiered.

"Season 4, yeah I've written it already," Favreau shared. "We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story." He added, "[Dave's] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him. He's the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what's happening on other shows.... Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There's a lot more things that we've got to keep in mind and also stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well."

Which version of Pascal's protective daddy do you prefer? Let us know down in the comments!