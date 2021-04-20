Star Wars KOTOR Remake in Development, Says Insider

✖

We've been hearing since 2020 that a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is in development from a list of sources that range from dubious to credible. The last we heard about this project was in February, when it was revealed the remake had possibly been in development since 2019. Unfortunately, we don't have any new details about the remake, but according to one of the industry's best sources, it's real.

Speaking on the MinnMax show, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier confirmed the remake is real, but this is all he had to say about the project. That said, while Schreier confirmed the remake is indeed in development, he didn't confirm every previous report about the game. However, if the project did begin in 2019, it could be 2022-bound, though, for now, this is just pure speculation.

Previous reports have suggested Aspyr Media is remaking the game, though a few have countered this claim and said BioWare, the original developer of the game, is handling it. However, from what I know going on at BioWare right now, this isn't the case.

Aspyr Media is a Texas-based studio that was recently acquired by THQ Nordic. Traditionally, it's known for ports, but it's been expanding lately. Included in this expansion has been the recruitment of many BioWare employees, which has always been a strong indication that there was something to the rumors, and a strong indication the studio was moving up in the world to bigger projects. Meanwhile, as all of this has happened, the studio has brought a slew of classic Star Wars games to modern platforms, though so far, it's been via remaster, not remake.

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question is excellent, everything here is unofficial and subject to change. At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented. If this changes, we will update the story. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you be interested in a remake of KOTOR?