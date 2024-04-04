Star Wars: KOTOR Remake No Longer Tied to PlayStation, Report Claims

A reputable video game insider has claimed that the forthcoming remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is no longer tied directly to PlayStation. Upon its announcement back in 2021, it was revealed that Sony Interactive Entertainment would be serving as the co-publisher of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake alongside Lucasfilm Games. As a result, the game was going to be a console exclusive for PlayStation 5 for a limited period of time. Now, after a tumultuous development cycle of nearly three years, PlayStation is said to no longer be handling the project at all.

Word of this update with Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake comes via reporter Jeff Grubb, who has had numerous accurate scoops in the past. In a message shared on X (or Twitter), Grubb said that he believes PlayStation wants "nothing to do" with Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake at this point in time. As a result, Grubb explained that this is why he previously believed that the project was outright canceled, although developer Saber Interactive has since clarified that this isn't true.

"My understanding is that Sony wants nothing to do with it anymore, which is why I thought it was dead," Grubb said. "Obviously, though, Saber still seems very determined. And I have a lot of trust in Saber."

When Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was first announced, Aspyr Media was the developer on the title. Reportedly, Aspyr's work on KOTOR Remake didn't meet the expectations of those helming the game, which led to it being handed off to Saber Interactive. Saber itself recently separated from mega-publisher Embracer Group, but in the process retained the development right of KOTOR, meaning that the remake is still in the works at the company at this moment.

If PlayStation is truly no longer an active partner on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, it suggests that the title could no longer be a timed console exclusive to PS5. The specifics surrounding this exclusivity window were never publicly divulged, but it was known that a release on Xbox in the future was likely to transpire. Now, it seems as though an Xbox iteration of KOTOR Remake could be coming about the moment the game releases, which is something that would surely please those on Microsoft's platform.

Speaking of release, there's still no timetable for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake to arrive as the game hasn't been shown publicly in nearly three years. Hopefully, with many gaming events set to transpire over the summer, we'll get a new look at this highly-anticipated remake at some point in the coming months.