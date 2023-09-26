Star Wars Fans Sue Over Cancelled Knights of the Old Republic 2 DLC

Aspyr Media and Saber Interactive, the two companies behind the Nintendo Switch version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords, are now facing a lawsuit from a disgruntled player who's filed a class action suit over cancelled DLC that'll now never be added to the Nintendo Switch version. The lawsuit in question alleges that the developer and publisher "falsely represented" the game as a product that would get the Restored Content DLC originally advertised for it before those plans were canned. The lawsuit was filed on July 8th with Aspyr Media and Saber Interactive now having until October 4th to respond.

In this lawsuit, Mickelonis et al. v. Aspyr Media, Inc. and Saber Interactive, Inc., Mickelonis is listed as the plaintiff with the suit also being filed on "behalf of all others" affected by the lack of DLC for Knights of the Old Republic 2 on the Nintendo Switch. The suit seeks restitution among other actions such as an order that would force the game's creators to "immediately cease and desist from selling and distributing KOTOR with the deceptive and false advertising."

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 DLC Controversy

For those wondering why Aspyr and Saber Interactive would be sued in the first place, you'd have to go back to when the Nintendo Switch version was first announced. The DLC to be released was content cut from the original game and was as such called "Restored Content." Aside from being able to play the game on-the-go on the Nintendo Switch, a big appeal of that version of the game was being able to play that content itself.

But in June, Aspyr announced that it would not be moving forward with plans to release that DLC after all.

"Sadly, we are announcing that the Restored Content DLC for the Nintendo Switch version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords will not be moving forward for release," the statement said.

As an apology for the scrapped DLC, players were given the option to redeem a "complimentary video game key" for another Star Wars game. For the players behind the suit, however, that wasn't sufficient.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 Lawsuit

Technically, the main plaintiff, Mickelonis, wasn't even a Knights of the Old Republic 2 player. He was going to be, however, and bought the game with the intent to wait until the Restored Content DLC was released, according to the suit.

"Plaintiff felt completely duped and was upset because he had relied on Defendants' representations that the Restored Content DLC would be released for KOTOR," the documents said. "In fact, Plaintiff did not even play KOTOR after purchasing it, instead choosing to wait until the Restored Content DLC was released. But Defendants never did. Plaintiff would potentially be interested in purchasing other games with Restored Content DLC from Defendants' in the future if they have the advertised content, are not deceptively advertised, and accordingly priced at fair market value without being artificially inflated due to the deceptive advertising."

The suit continued by going after Aspyr and Saber Interactive for "misleading, deceptive, fraudulent, and intentionally false advertising" before defining the relief sought out later in the documents.

