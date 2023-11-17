Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Report Says Game Is "Not Being Worked On"

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic fans have long been worried about the state of the game's remake from Saber Interactive and Embracer following some troubling updates, and this week, a new report has emerged that'll do little to assuage those concerns. According to Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb's Game Mess Mornings, the game currently isn't being worked on by any studio at all. That latest unofficial update combined with previous incidents have led people to believe that the game might be dead in the water, but Embracer isn't saying one way or the other and is instead avoiding talking about the game at all.

Grubb talked about the Knights of the Old Republic remake this week during the latest episode of Game Mess Mornings. He spoke about it around the 57:40 point in the video below while first rehashing some of the history of the remake which involved it getting shifted from developer Aspyr Media, a studio that's handled Star Wars games in the past, to Saber Interactive, the company that owns Aspyr itself.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake in Trouble?

According to Grubb, there's no work being done on the game right now. Not at Aspyr, nor at Saber Interactive, nor at any other studio right now.

"This game is not being worked on right now. Just, full stop. This game is not being worked on in any way at any studio."

Grubb expanded on his comments later in the discussion by speculating that there were two entities that could potentially step in and help with the game: Sony and Lucasfilm. Lucasfilm is naturally a candidate given that it's the production company responsible for Star Wars in the first place, and Sony because it had co-publishing rights on the game.

But for the latter, Grubb pointed out that it doesn't look like Sony is too keen on stepping in. Not long ago, one of the main concerns about the game dealt with the fact that PlayStation's trailer for the game was removed abruptly from its social channels. A statement from the company said that this was all "part of normal business," but that statement didn't do much to reassure people.

So, what does Embracer have to say about all of this? The topic of the Knights of the Old Republic remake actually came up very recently as part of Embracer's latest earnings call. During the Q&A portion of that meeting, Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors was asked about the status of the remake. He responded by saying that everything he'd say about the game would "become a headline" which, unsurprisingly, created headlines itself.

This Knights of the Old Republic remake situation is followed by additional Star Wars troubles after Aspyr was sued because of canceled content that would no longer be brought to the rerelease of Knights of the Old Republic 2.