Classic Star Wars Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch and PS4

By Marc Deschamps

Later this month, Star Wars: Republic Commando will receive a physical release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 thanks to Limited Run Games! Originally released on Xbox back in 2005, the title is a first-person shooter set during the Clone Wars. Developer Aspyr is porting the game to current-gen consoles digitally this month, but Star Wars fans will now have the chance to add it to their physical collections, as well! Pre-orders for the game are set to begin on April 16th, and Republic Commando will be available in both a standard and collector's edition format. The pre-order period will last for four weeks.

An image of the collector's edition can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The standard edition of Republic Commando will be available on Nintendo Switch and PS4 for $29.99, while the collector's edition will set fans back $89.99. The collector's edition will include a SteelBook case, a pin, a metal coin, a reversible poster, a set of art cards, and a numbered certificate of authenticity. Like previous Star Wars collector's editions from the publisher, all of the items will be included in a special hard cardboard outer box. The game will also receive a PC release, which will be included in an action figure-inspired blister pack, similar to past releases.

It remains to be seen whether or not Aspyr's port of Star Wars: Republic Commando will be as well-received as the Xbox original, but with the game set to release digitally on April 6th, fans will have a chance to check out reviews before plunking down cash for a pre-order. Releases from Limited Run Games are made-to-order, so the wait will be a bit longer, particularly for those who purchase the collector's edition. However, given some of the controversies surrounding digital games of late, the trade-off might prove worth it for some Star Wars fans!

Are you a fan of Star Wars: Republic Commando? Are you planning on purchasing the game's physical release? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

