Classic Star Wars Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch and PS4

Later this month, Star Wars: Republic Commando will receive a physical release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 thanks to Limited Run Games! Originally released on Xbox back in 2005, the title is a first-person shooter set during the Clone Wars. Developer Aspyr is porting the game to current-gen consoles digitally this month, but Star Wars fans will now have the chance to add it to their physical collections, as well! Pre-orders for the game are set to begin on April 16th, and Republic Commando will be available in both a standard and collector's edition format. The pre-order period will last for four weeks.

An image of the collector's edition can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The Star Wars: Republic Commando Collector's Edition features lots of gorgeous elements such as art cards, a reversible poster, and a SteelBook all housed in an iconic outer box. Get yours for PS4 or Switch in a four-week pre-order beginning April 16 at 10 am ET. @AspyrMedia pic.twitter.com/1Kd856WHBy — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) March 31, 2021

The standard edition of Republic Commando will be available on Nintendo Switch and PS4 for $29.99, while the collector's edition will set fans back $89.99. The collector's edition will include a SteelBook case, a pin, a metal coin, a reversible poster, a set of art cards, and a numbered certificate of authenticity. Like previous Star Wars collector's editions from the publisher, all of the items will be included in a special hard cardboard outer box. The game will also receive a PC release, which will be included in an action figure-inspired blister pack, similar to past releases.

It remains to be seen whether or not Aspyr's port of Star Wars: Republic Commando will be as well-received as the Xbox original, but with the game set to release digitally on April 6th, fans will have a chance to check out reviews before plunking down cash for a pre-order. Releases from Limited Run Games are made-to-order, so the wait will be a bit longer, particularly for those who purchase the collector's edition. However, given some of the controversies surrounding digital games of late, the trade-off might prove worth it for some Star Wars fans!

