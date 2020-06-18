Star Wars: Squadrons Shows Off Gameplay in New Trailer

Star Wars: Squadrons, the recently announced new Star Wars video game developed by Motive Studios for EA, has shared the first look at real gameplay today at EA Play 2020. The footage showed a bit more of the two characters - a New Republic pilot and an Imperial pilot - that fans will be able to create in the game, who will be at the center of the game's single-player story. It also provided some pretty in-depth looks at what the actual flight mechanics will look like in single and multiplayer, including the eight different ships that will be available to play. Fans even got a look at some of the cosmetic features that can be unlocked as you play more and more of the game.

During EA Play, it was also confirmed that Squadrons will also support crossplay, allowing fans to play with friends on any console. The new video game will release on October 2nd for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC and feature both a single-player campaign and multiplayer. Additionally, it will include crossplay. In case you missed previously, Star Wars: Squadrons first leaked via the official Xbox site before being confirmed later that day as a thing that exists. While there has been no explicit link between the two, it seems reasonable to assume that this is related to the previous "Project Maverick" that showed up online.

Here is how EA describes the upcoming video game on its official website:

"Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars™: Squadrons. Buckle up, feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron, and learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling Star Wars™ single-player story."

Star Wars: Squadrons is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 2nd. It will cost $39.99 and, as mentioned above, feature both a single-player campaign and multiplayer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Star Wars: Squadrons right here.

