Star Wars: Squadrons Trailer, Release Date, and Platforms Revealed

As expected, Star Wars: Squadrons today revealed a whole slew of details alongside the first-ever trailer for the upcoming video game. The new Star Wars video game, developed by Motive Studios for EA, will release on October 2nd for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC and feature both a single-player campaign and multiplayer. Additionally, it will include crossplay between the aforementioned platforms.

Also as previously assumed, the title will be a first-person Star Wars dogfighting video game. The game is set after the events of the Return of the Jedi film, which puts it in line with many other multimedia properties of late exploring the gulf between that trilogy and 2015's The Force Awakens. Other details revealed today include the fact that Star Wars: Squadrons will support virtual reality headsets on both PlayStation 4 and PC. While today's trailer showed off the game, serious gameplay should feature later this week at EA Play 2020 on June 18th.

In case you missed it what with all the PlayStation 5 news last week, Star Wars: Squadrons first leaked last week via the official Xbox site before being confirmed later that day as a thing that exists. While there has been no explicit link between the two, it seems reasonable to assume that this is related to the previous "Project Maverick" that showed up online.

Here is how EA describes the upcoming video game on its official website:

"Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars™: Squadrons. Buckle up, feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron, and learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling Star Wars™ single-player story."

Star Wars: Squadrons is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 2nd. It will cost $39.99 and, as mentioned above, feature both a single-player campaign and multiplayer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Star Wars: Squadrons right here.

