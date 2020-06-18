EA Play 2020: How to Watch and What to Expect

✖

EA Play 2020 is finally here, with possible news, updates, announcements, and reveals involving some of the biggest series in gaming, like, Apex Legends, Dragon Age, UFC, Mass Effect, NHL, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Need for Speed, Battlefield, and more. What will be shown, who knows, but it sounds like it's an event you won't want to miss.

Below, you will find a quick rundown of the essential details, what games we may see at the event, what were' hoping to personally see, and much more:

Essential Details:

Link

Length: 50 Minutes

Start Time: 7 p.m. EST

Host: Greg Miller

Games Expected to Be at the Event:

FIFA 21

Madden NFL 21

NHL 21

EA Sports UFC 4

Apex Legends

Star Wars Squadron

New Game from Josef Fares, the creator of A Way Out and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Games Rumored to Be at the Event:

Battlefield 6

Battlefield 3 Remaster

Dragon Age 4

Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered

Skate 4

New Need for Speed

Anthem 2.0

(Photo: EA)

What We're Excited to See:

Here at ComicBook we are hoping to see our first proper look at Dragon Age 4 and the rumored remastered Mass Effect Trilogy. However, rumor is BioWare won't be showing up, and if it does, it may be with Anthem. That said, what we do know is going to be there is Apex Legends, and we are excited to see what's new and next for the battle royale game. The current rumors are today EA will reveal a Nintendo Switch and mobile port, plus cross-play, but for now these are just rumors. What we will almost certainly see though is a sneak-peak at what's coming to the game.

Expect Lots of Sports Games:

Not only will Madden NFL 21 be at the event, but there's a very, very good chance that FIFA 21 and NHL 21 will be as well. Further, there's even reason to believe UFC 4 will be too. So, if you don't like sport games, large chunks of the conference may not be for you.

Let Us Know:

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you expect and are hoping to see or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.