Star Wars: Squadrons Trailer Has Fans Ready to Take Flight
Today, Electronic Arts released the first trailer for the upcoming Star Wars game titled Star Wars: Squadrons. The space combat game's trailer shows pilots the New Republic battling Imperial TIE pilots in the aftermath of the Battle of Endor in Return of the Jedi. Motive Studios is developing the game and EA will release it on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in October. The game features a single-player story and five-versus-five multiplayer dogfighting with crossplay between platforms and VR support. EA will reveal more details during Thursday's EA Play event, but already released the first screenshots from the game.
"We created this game for every Star Wars fan who has ever dreamt about soaring across the galaxy in their favorite starfighter," said Ian Frazier, creative director of Motive Studios in a statement. "Through the collaboration of the teams at Motive and Lucasfilm, we've been able to create a high-fidelity starfighter experience with an authentic storyline that invites Star Wars fans to explore never-before-seen corners of the galaxy in their own ship. We're excited to show all this in action at EA Play Live this week."
Fans are excited to see EA putting out a Star Wars game in the vein of classics like Rogue Squadron and TIE Fighter, but with updated graphics. We don't know much about the details yet, but the trailer and images were enough to get fans excited. Those fans are sharing that excitement via social media. Keep reading to see what fans are saying.
Star Wars: Squadrons goes on sale on October 2nd.
Childish Glee
I am a simple fellow. Any shot of a Star Destroyer rising from amidst cloud layers sparks a level of childish glee in me that I cannot quite describe! 😍 #StarWarsSquadrons pic.twitter.com/Yq4FJ7lzG9— Alex 🦉| Haruspis (@haruspis) June 15, 2020
Ace Pilots
Hera and Wedge? Of course two of the greatest pilots of the Rebellion will be in this game! #StarWarsSquadrons pic.twitter.com/kkrKWnVfVV— GeekyGirlGab ⭐️ ᵇˡᵐ (@GeekyGirlGab) June 15, 2020
Make it Pretty
THIS SCENE. Star Wars space battle but make it pretty. #StarWarsSquadrons pic.twitter.com/hU0jnystER— Lacey Gilleran (@laceygilleran) June 15, 2020
That's Hot
ohh... that's hot... that's hot... #StarWarsSquadrons pic.twitter.com/oXWcWep7rz— aartur (@kedinytwt) June 15, 2020
Goodbye to Sleep
This looks like something I'm gonna love getting sleep deprived by :)#StarWarsSquadrons pic.twitter.com/c0bJWOYAkR— Λ𝐫𝐤𝟑𝐫𝐨𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 (@Ark3ros) June 15, 2020
Already Shipping
I ship it. Can't wait for them both to die 😊#StarWarsSquadrons pic.twitter.com/JiDeyTKL47— Kala Elizabeth - *Commissions Open* (@kalaelizabeth) June 15, 2020
October is Booked
As if September wasn’t gonna be busy enough. Looks like October is booked too. #StarWarsSquadrons https://t.co/525Z93L351— Kang Jun Lang-康俊朗 (@KJLTaiwan) June 15, 2020
Bombad
Super bombad! #StarWarsSquadrons #videogames https://t.co/DYddSBswcP— Gamer & Son (@gneff21) June 15, 2020
Good Old Days
I like how #StarWarsSquadrons brings back the old days at Lucasarts, Just with better graphics https://t.co/rbwtVrer4S— Marvel Dude (@marveldude368) June 15, 2020
Luv
Love Love LUV the new #StarWarsSquadrons trailer. #StarWars @starwars https://t.co/tEIOrvHLNo— Naturecamhd (@naturecamhd) June 15, 2020
