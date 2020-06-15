Star Wars: Squadrons Trailer Has Fans Ready to Take Flight

Today, Electronic Arts released the first trailer for the upcoming Star Wars game titled Star Wars: Squadrons. The space combat game's trailer shows pilots the New Republic battling Imperial TIE pilots in the aftermath of the Battle of Endor in Return of the Jedi. Motive Studios is developing the game and EA will release it on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in October. The game features a single-player story and five-versus-five multiplayer dogfighting with crossplay between platforms and VR support. EA will reveal more details during Thursday's EA Play event, but already released the first screenshots from the game.

"We created this game for every Star Wars fan who has ever dreamt about soaring across the galaxy in their favorite starfighter," said Ian Frazier, creative director of Motive Studios in a statement. "Through the collaboration of the teams at Motive and Lucasfilm, we've been able to create a high-fidelity starfighter experience with an authentic storyline that invites Star Wars fans to explore never-before-seen corners of the galaxy in their own ship. We're excited to show all this in action at EA Play Live this week."

Fans are excited to see EA putting out a Star Wars game in the vein of classics like Rogue Squadron and TIE Fighter, but with updated graphics. We don't know much about the details yet, but the trailer and images were enough to get fans excited. Those fans are sharing that excitement via social media. Keep reading to see what fans are saying.

Star Wars: Squadrons goes on sale on October 2nd.