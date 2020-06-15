Star Wars: Squadrons Releases First Screenshots

EA today released the first full trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons, the new Star Wars video game developed by Motive Studios, as well as several screenshots from the upcoming title in addition to other details. Star Wars: Squadrons is officially scheduled to release on October 2nd for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC for $39.99, and is a first-person Star Wars dogfighting video game with both a single-player campaign and multiplayer.

Further details revealed today include the fact that the game is set after the events of the Return of the Jedi film, it will support virtual reality headsets on both PlayStation 4 and PC, and feature crossplay between all the aforementioned platforms. A full look at the title's gameplay should be shared later this week at this year's EA Play Live on June 18th at 4PM PT/7PM ET, according to the official website.

You, your team, and the fastest star fighters in the galaxy. It's time to become the galaxy's finest. This is #StarWarsSquadrons! pic.twitter.com/fYqzh95pik — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) June 15, 2020

"We created this game for every Star Wars fan who has ever dreamt about soaring across the galaxy in their favorite starfighter," Ian Frazier, Creative Director, Motive Studios, shared as part of a statement released alongside the trailer. "Through the collaboration of the teams at Motive and Lucasfilm, we’ve been able to create a high-fidelity starfighter experience with an authentic storyline that invites Star Wars fans to explore never-before-seen corners of the galaxy in their own ship. We’re excited to show all this in action this week at EA Play Live."

Star Wars: Squadrons is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 2nd. As noted above, it will cost $39.99 and feature both a single-player campaign and multiplayer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Star Wars: Squadrons right here.

