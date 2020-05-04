Star Wars' Vader Immortal Is Coming to PlayStation VR

✖

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, the virtual reality experience that has until now only been available on Oculus devices, is officially set to launch on PlayStation VR this summer. PlayStation announced the news this morning as part of the May the 4th celebration of Star Wars. The three-part experience follows a canonical story where players work for and eventually fight Darth Vader, thus the name. All three episodes, and the training Lightsaber Dojos, will be available on PSVR.

"Back in 2016, when ILMxLAB first started talking about creating a canonical VR series that focused on Darth Vader, our goal was to tell a new and unique story about one of the most infamous villains in the galaxy," Mark Miller, Executive Creative Producer, ILMxLAB, says of creating the VR series in the PlayStation blog announcement. "We wanted to bring you into the world of Star Wars in a way that could only be done through immersive storytelling in VR. This would put YOU right in the middle of the action to connect with amazing characters as your actions move the story forward."

"One of our first meetings began with a whiteboard," Miller continues. "We listed out everything that we thought fans (and ourselves!) would most want to experience, if they were inside the Star Wars galaxy. Wielding a lightsaber was right there at the top of that list, but we knew that if we were going to do that, we had to do it right. We went through many different mechanics, both in-house and with our partners at Ninja Theory, before we got to the point where you really felt like you were parrying a blow, slicing through metal, or blocking blaster fire. We continually tested and tweaked the feedback until we got it right."

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is currently available for Oculus Rift and Quest, and, as mentioned above, is set to launch for PlayStation VR later this summer. No definitive release date has been announced. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the VR series right here.

