Star Wars: Villainous Reveals New Boba Fett-Themed Expansion

Star Wars: Villainous's first expansion will feature the infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett. To celebrate May the 4th, Ravensburger announced Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy, the first expansion for the popular Star Wars game. Boba Fett will be a featured villain in the new expansion alongside two other unannounced villains. The new expansion, which will be compatible with the base Star Wars: Villainous game but can also be played as a standalone game, will launch in August and will retail for $29.99. Expect to hear more details about the new Star Wars: Villainous game soon, including Boba Fett's co-conspirators.

"As we near 4 million Villainous games sold worldwide, we are excited to expand the Star Wars Villainous galaxy, with Boba Fett, the most highly requested villain in the galaxy," says Florian Baldenhofer, International Category Director of Ravensburger. "But Boba Fett isn't the only beloved bad guy for hire in 'Scum and Villainy,' as we'll reveal two more notorious Star Wars characters that fans are sure to recognize."

Star Wars: Villainous is an offshoot of the asymmetrical Villainous franchise, in which players control different supervillains in a race to complete their schemes before the others. Each player controls their own villain, who moves between iconic locations on their own board while using Ambition and credits to power various actions and effects. Each villain's ultimate goals are tied to their story arcs and goals in the wider Star Wars universe, with characters represented from each of Star Wars eras. The Star Wars Villainous game was the first Villainous franchise to include rules for ships, which added a fifth location that players could use on their board. The base Star Wars: Villainous included Darth Vader, Moff Gideon, Asajj Ventress, General Grievous and Kylo Ren.