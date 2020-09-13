Stardew Valley Creator Comments on Possible Sequel

✖

Wanna feel old? Stardew Valley is four years old. That's right, it's been well over four years since one of the best-selling and most beloved games of the generation released out of nowhere and made lone-wolf developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone a very wealthy man. By traditional standards, four years is roughly when a sequel to a popular game releases, but Stardew Valley isn't most games.

Speaking about a hypothetical sequel, Barone has left the door open, but for now, he's not ready to confirm or commit to anything. In fact, Barone isn't even ready to commit to an update beyond the big upcoming 1.5 update for the game.

While Barone isn't making any commitments, he does suggests he's not quite done with the series or the game's universe. Meanwhile, what he can confirm is a sequel isn't currently in development.

“I’m not willing to commit to Stardew Valley 1.6,” said Barone while speaking to Game Informer. “I will say that I definitely love Stardew Valley. I love it as a world and a universe. I don’t think [1.5] will be the end of Stardew Valley. I would not be surprised if there’s another Stardew Valley update, or multiple updates, or a Stardew Valley 2. Who knows? There isn’t currently a Stardew Valley 2; after 1.5, I’ll decide what the next step for Stardew Valley is. But I would say there will probably be another step for Stardew Valley. In the meantime, I’m also working on a couple of new projects – solo projects – so I have plenty to do.”

As for what these "new projects" are, Barone doesn't say, but it sounds that, like Stardew Valley, they will be labors of love and solo projects.

Unfortunately, given Barone's apparent preference to develop games solo, it likely means we won't be seeing a Stardew Valley sequel anytime soon.