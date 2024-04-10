Stardew Valley Developer Teases New Update for Next Week

Since releasing Stardew Valley's 1.6 Update last month, developer Eric Barone (ConcernedApe on Twitter) has posted three further patches addressing several bugs that have cropped up during the post-launch period. Barone also recently made it clear that he's currently working to get the patch out for Stardew Valley's mobile and console versions, as 1.6 is only available on PC right now. However, earlier today Barone took to Twitter to announce that the fourth 1.6 patch is coming next week, and it's going to include a few new features that will make Stardew fans very excited.

Stardew Valley Update 1.6.4 Launches Next Week

Barone's latest tweet reads, "There's another PC patch underway (1.6.4), which will fix more bugs and add a few goodies as well. It should be out sometime next week." Knowing a new patch is coming is exciting enough, but it's the latter part of that message that has fans in a tizzy. The line about "a few goodies" could mean just about anything, which is why Barone later clarified what he meant in a follow-up reply.

In a response to a fan on Twitter, Barone said, "There's a new fishing thing and some new mining-related stuff." Of course, Barone remains coy on exactly what those new features will be, but with how much players love fishing in Stardew Valley, it's definitely an exciting development for fans. Thankfully, we should learn more about what's coming when the official patch notes drop next week. The good news is that it doesn't sound like this patch is having any effect on the upcoming mobile and console launch.

When is Stardew Valley 1.6 Coming to Consoles?

As mentioned, Barone said in a follow-up tweet that the development of Update 1.6.4 in Stardew Valley "will not slow down the console release." That's important news as fans have been hoping to see the patch on their preferred platform for weeks now. However, Barone doesn't have a firm timetable on when we should expect to see 1.6.4 on consoles. The last update came on April 6th when Barone said the console patch was "in progress and will be released as soon as possible." Either way, it shouldn't be too much longer before mobile and console players get their hands on the 1.6 update.

It's also worth saying that many fans are hoping Barone gets through all of these 1.6 updates relatively soon so that he can move back to working on Haunted Chocolatier full-time. His upcoming game doesn't have a release date and fans haven't learned much about the project for a while now, but Barone will be moving back to it once 1.6 is wrapped. Hopefully, that day comes soon.

Stardew Valley is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.