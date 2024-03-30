Stardew Valley Creator Reveals Feature Everyone Missed

The creator of Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe, has revealed a feature seemingly everyone missed. The update was not added with update 1.6. It is unclear when it was added, but ConcernedApe has confirmed it is not new, yet so many have missed it he felt the need to make a PSA about it via social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. In other words, it is safe to assume many, if not a majority of players, have no idea about this small, but helpfull feature.

If you missed the post on X this week, ConcernedApe revealed that if you hover over an item and it prompts a certain icon, which can be seen below, to pulsate, it means that the item is still needed in a community center bundle. Judging by the comments, many Stardew Valley fans had no idea about this helpful feature.

"Tip: if you hover over an item and this icon pulsates, it means that the item is still needed in a community center bundle," reads the post, which can be viewed below. "This is not new, it's just something that I think a lot of people don't know about," added ConcernedApe in a follow-up.

tip: if you hover over an item and this icon pulsates, it means that the item is still needed in a community center bundle pic.twitter.com/EpKVMh5e7P — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) March 26, 2024

Again, when this was added to the game, we don't know. The language used by ConcernedApe suggests it was not in the game at launch, but this is just speculation. Whatever the case, it is new to a whole metric ton of players.

INCREDIBLE info. is this just for 1.6 or for console as well? — abby🌿🍂 (@abby_lisewski) March 26, 2024

You’ve saved me — Gale Galleon 🍻⚔️ FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION EN (@GaleGalleon) March 26, 2024

Oohh, useful. — Margaret S (Digital Harvest) (@_digitalharvest) March 27, 2024

For more Stardew Valley coverage -- including all of the latest Stardew Valley news, all of the latest Stardew Valley rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Stardew Valley speculation -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Did you know about this feature?

As for Update 1.6, it has been available on PC for a couple weeks now, but there is still no word when it will come to other platforms. There also is still no word of a native PS5 version nor a native Xbox Series X|S version. Previously, ConcernedApe has suggested this the final major update to the game.