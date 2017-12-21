Stardew Valley’s Next Update Will Bring Various New Events, Decorations

Stardew Valley has become one of this year's biggest indie hits, and it's not hard to see why. It's a charming farming simulation that provides plenty of fun activities and choices for all players to enjoy. And that list is about to get even bigger.

That's because the creator of the game, Eric Barone, recently took to Twitter to announce some new features that were going to be introduced with the game's latest update. Although a date hasn't been given yet on said update, it's expected some time in early 2018.

As far as what players can expect from the update, here's the breakdown, straight from Barone:

New "town event" in winter

New type of collection that you can start in your first winter

Signs (can display any item on them)

More outdoor decorations (some change with season)

More NPC "events" (i.e. potential missions)

A way to re-spec professions

And it sounds like this update will be available on PC and Mac first, before making its way to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Again, there's no date on the update's arrival, but we'll let you know when we get closer to release.

Stardew Valley is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.