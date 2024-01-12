Early Starfield Patch Notes Released for the Biggest Update Yet

Starfield's next big update is on the horizon, and for those who've been playing since the start, you'll be happy to hear that this next patch is the biggest one yet. It's got well over 100 fixes and improvements for Starfield, Bethesda said this week when announcing the new update, though it doesn't yet have a release date. The good news is that you'll be able to play it before it gets a wide release if you opt into the Steam Beta for Starfield so that you can preview what's to come in the update.

As the announcement indicated, however, this update is geared largely towards improvements for graphics and fixes for all kinds of issues, so it's not one that's going to be dropping all kinds of new content. It's still the biggest one that the game has gotten, though, and we've got some early patch notes already to outline what's new.

Three key changes dealing with quests, graphics, and other changes were shared by Bethesda alongside the announcement of the update. Those details can be found below alongside the images showing where applicable that show off what some of these changes will look like in action.

This update contains a multitude of fixes to Quests. Eye of the Storm issues such as being unable to dock with the Legacy or data transfer not starting, and Temples not showing up in Into the Unknown, will no longer prevent Constellation from exploring the cosmos.

Additionally, this update brings stability improvements and numerous graphic improvements ranging from additional widescreen support to improved textures, lighting, and shadows.

Other fixes and improvements include sun disk geometry, planet ring shadows, bulldozed objects reappearing when returning to an Outpost, ship hatches marked inaccessible, and another fix for asteroids following ships.

Bethesda said the full notes will be shared later, but in the meantime, you can familiarize yourself with the Steam Beta process if you want to try all these changes early once the patch drops.

How to Get Into the Starfield Beta

The Starfield beta was made available months ago to allow players to try out these sorts of updates early. Players win because they're able to preview new content ahead of non-beta users, and Bethesda gets feedback on changes and gets to see what's working and what's not.

If you want in on the beta, the process is simple, but keep in mind that it's only available for Steam users. The steps below were shared by Bethesda previously to illustrate the process:

Open your Steam Library and navigate to Starfield Right click on "Starfield" and select "Properties" In the new properties pop-up window, select "Betas" In the beta drop down to opt into, select "[beta – Beta]" Wait for app to download the new build and launch

Starfield's biggest update yet should arrive on the Steam Beta soon with a wider release happening two weeks afterwards.