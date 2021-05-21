Starfield Release Date Will Reportedly Be Announced During E3

✖

Just yesterday, we received new information related to the release date of Starfield, the next major RPG from Fallout and The Elder Scrolls developer Bethesda Game Studios. These new details indicated that Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios are planning to talk more about the game next month during E3 2021, and in the process, it would also be announcing a planned launch for 2022. While it originally seemed like we might just be hearing about a window in which the game would release next year, it sounds like Bethesda is instead planning to go one step further.

According to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios will announce the specific release date for Starfield during E3. Schreier made this known when responding to one user that indicated Bethesda would only reveal a release window for the game in the coming weeks. "To be clear, this is not correct," Schreier said. "The plan is to announce a specific date at E3."

To be clear, this is not correct. The plan is to announce a specific date at E3 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 21, 2021

Assuming that this does indeed transpire--given Schreier's track record, there's a very good chance that it goes down this way--it would be a bit surprising. In the current age of video game development, which has greatly been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, many studios have opted to keep release dates as close to themselves as they can until they know that they can hit said date. Even though Starfield's launch date is said to still be over a year away, it would be a bit of a shock to see Bethesda reveal the exact day so far in advance. Then again, if a delay needs to happen later on, Bethesda can always push the title back if it decides it needs more time.

It remains to be seen how much of Starfield will end up being shown off at E3 2021, but based on everything we have heard in recent weeks, it seems like the game could be one of the heavy-hitters at this year's event. As such, if you would like to keep an eye on our coverage of Starfield as we get closer to E3, you can find it all at our dedicated page right here.